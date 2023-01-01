Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hyattsville restaurants you'll love

Go
Hyattsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hyattsville

Must-try Hyattsville restaurants

Cocineros, Hyattsville image

 

Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas Order$11.75
Order of 3 empanadas select your favorites
Chips and Guacamole$8.00
Freshly made Guacamole, serrano, lime, onions and cilantro. Tortilla chips on side.
Quesadillas$0.00
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy
Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Chicho's -Landover Hills - 6300-2 Annapolis Rd

6300-2 Annapolis Rd, Landover Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 CHICKEN$14.39
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1 CHICKEN + 2 SIDES$26.99
A whole marinated, Grade A, all natural charcoal roasted rotisserie chicken. Served with two large sides.
FAMILY SPECIAL 2$55.50
2 Whole Chickens, 5 Large Sides, and 2 Litters of Soda
Chicho's -Landover Hills - 6300-2 Annapolis Rd
Main pic

 

Gidi chow LLC - 2503 Van Buren St

2503 Van Buren St, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gidi noodles and chicken suya$20.00
BRISK TEA$2.00
Gidi burger$15.00
Gidi chow LLC - 2503 Van Buren St
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Panini$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$25.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger*$9.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
Consumer pic

 

Suga & Spice LLC - 5557 Baltimore Avenue STE 100

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Lamb Chops$38.00
Marinated French lamb chops served with two sides
Oxtails$28.00
Jamaican oxtail with butter beans and dumplings served with two sides
Oxtail Hawaiian Rolls$18.00
Pulled oxtail meat with mozzarella cheese in a sweet Hawaiian roll
Suga & Spice LLC - 5557 Baltimore Avenue STE 100
Pancake House - New Carrollton image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancake House

7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$3.95
French Toast (6)$6.50
Belgian Waffle$6.50
Pancake House
Ardmore Carryout image

 

Ardmore

8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Old Dude Special$7.50
Bowl with 1 Egg, 1 Meat, Home Fries or Grits all topped with Sausage Gravy or Chipped Beef.
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.45
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese & 2 Salad Dressings.
Basic Breakfast$9.99
Pick 1 Meat, Pick Your Eggs, Pick Your Side, Pick Your Bread.
Ardmore
Banner pic

 

Taqueria Los Primos Inc - 1401 University Boulevard East E g116

1401 University Boulevard East E g116, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pizzabirria$30.00
Taqueria Los Primos Inc - 1401 University Boulevard East E g116
Main pic

 

Area Code - 2430 Chillum Rd

2430 Chillum Rd, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Area Code - 2430 Chillum Rd
Banner pic

 

Curzi’s restaurant - 3006 Hamilton St

3006 Hamilton St, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curzi's restaurant - 3006 Hamilton St
Consumer pic

 

Trinity Grill & Bar

3010 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Trinity Grill & Bar
Mid Atlantic Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville
Taqueria 3 Reyes image

 

Taqueria 3 Reyes - 8500 ANNAPOLIS RD #D

8500 ANNAOLIS RD #D, NEW CARROLTOMN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taqueria 3 Reyes - 8500 ANNAPOLIS RD #D
Pearl & Chans Kitchen image

 

Pearl & Chan’s Kitchen

5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pearl & Chan's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville

6501 American Blvd, Hyattsville, MD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Candied Yams$7.00
Jerk Chicken$21.00
Smothered Fried Chicken$21.00
Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville
Restaurant banner

 

king pollo - 8321 Annapolis Road

8321 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
king pollo - 8321 Annapolis Road
Main pic

 

&pizza - Mall at Prince Georges

3500 East-West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
&pizza - Mall at Prince Georges
Banner pic

 

Pierre Baptiste food services llc - 4004 Longfellow St

4004 Longfellow St, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pierre Baptiste food services llc - 4004 Longfellow St
El Amate image

 

El Amate - 2

2420 University Blvd E, Adelphi

No reviews yet
El Amate - 2
Main pic

 

Atomic Wings - Hyattsville, MD

3124 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Atomic Wings - Hyattsville, MD

