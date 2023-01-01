Hyattsville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hyattsville restaurants
More about Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Empanadas Order
|$11.75
Order of 3 empanadas select your favorites
|Chips and Guacamole
|$8.00
Freshly made Guacamole, serrano, lime, onions and cilantro. Tortilla chips on side.
|Quesadillas
|$0.00
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy
More about Chicho's -Landover Hills - 6300-2 Annapolis Rd
Chicho's -Landover Hills - 6300-2 Annapolis Rd
6300-2 Annapolis Rd, Landover Hills
|Popular items
|1/2 CHICKEN
|$14.39
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|1 CHICKEN + 2 SIDES
|$26.99
A whole marinated, Grade A, all natural charcoal roasted rotisserie chicken. Served with two large sides.
|FAMILY SPECIAL 2
|$55.50
2 Whole Chickens, 5 Large Sides, and 2 Litters of Soda
More about Gidi chow LLC - 2503 Van Buren St
Gidi chow LLC - 2503 Van Buren St
2503 Van Buren St, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Gidi noodles and chicken suya
|$20.00
|BRISK TEA
|$2.00
|Gidi burger
|$15.00
More about Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Panini
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger*
|$9.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
More about Suga & Spice LLC - 5557 Baltimore Avenue STE 100
Suga & Spice LLC - 5557 Baltimore Avenue STE 100
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Jerk Lamb Chops
|$38.00
Marinated French lamb chops served with two sides
|Oxtails
|$28.00
Jamaican oxtail with butter beans and dumplings served with two sides
|Oxtail Hawaiian Rolls
|$18.00
Pulled oxtail meat with mozzarella cheese in a sweet Hawaiian roll
More about Pancake House
FRENCH FRIES
Pancake House
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$3.95
|French Toast (6)
|$6.50
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.50
More about Ardmore
Ardmore
8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover
|Popular items
|The Old Dude Special
|$7.50
Bowl with 1 Egg, 1 Meat, Home Fries or Grits all topped with Sausage Gravy or Chipped Beef.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.45
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese & 2 Salad Dressings.
|Basic Breakfast
|$9.99
Pick 1 Meat, Pick Your Eggs, Pick Your Side, Pick Your Bread.
More about Taqueria Los Primos Inc - 1401 University Boulevard East E g116
Taqueria Los Primos Inc - 1401 University Boulevard East E g116
1401 University Boulevard East E g116, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Pizzabirria
|$30.00
More about Curzi’s restaurant - 3006 Hamilton St
Curzi’s restaurant - 3006 Hamilton St
3006 Hamilton St, Hyattsville
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
More about Taqueria 3 Reyes - 8500 ANNAPOLIS RD #D
Taqueria 3 Reyes - 8500 ANNAPOLIS RD #D
8500 ANNAOLIS RD #D, NEW CARROLTOMN
More about Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville
Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville
6501 American Blvd, Hyattsville, MD
|Popular items
|Candied Yams
|$7.00
|Jerk Chicken
|$21.00
|Smothered Fried Chicken
|$21.00
More about king pollo - 8321 Annapolis Road
king pollo - 8321 Annapolis Road
8321 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton
More about &pizza - Mall at Prince Georges
&pizza - Mall at Prince Georges
3500 East-West Hwy, Hyattsville
More about Pierre Baptiste food services llc - 4004 Longfellow St
Pierre Baptiste food services llc - 4004 Longfellow St
4004 Longfellow St, Hyattsville
More about El Amate - 2
El Amate - 2
2420 University Blvd E, Adelphi
More about Atomic Wings - Hyattsville, MD
Atomic Wings - Hyattsville, MD
3124 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville