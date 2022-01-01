Crab cake sandwiches in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
Cocineros
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.50
Maryland Chesapeake bay jumbo lump crab meat served with homemade fries.
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Hot Honey Crab Cake with Egg N Cheese Sandwich
|$25.00
Pan seared crab cake topped with hot honey sauce over scramble eggs and cheese on a brioche bun
