Crab cake sandwiches in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Cocineros

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.50
Maryland Chesapeake bay jumbo lump crab meat served with homemade fries.
Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Honey Crab Cake with Egg N Cheese Sandwich$25.00
Pan seared crab cake topped with hot honey sauce over scramble eggs and cheese on a brioche bun
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Served on a brioche bun
