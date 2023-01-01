Enchiladas in Hyattsville
Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Chicken Enchiladas verdes
|$16.00
Shredded chicken, onions, crema fresca, queso fresco and green sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
|Veggie Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.00
Sautéed spinach, corn, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, crema fresca, queso fresco, and green sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Maria's Kitchen
4824 Rhode Island Avenue, Hyattsville
|Steak Enchiladas
|$14.00
2 red enchiladas stuffed with steak topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican and beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.00
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$14.00
2 red enchiladas stuffed with shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice and beans.