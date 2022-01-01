French toast in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve french toast
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Busboys and Poets French Toast
|$13.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Hawaiian Roll French Toast Breakfast
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken N Hawaiian French Toast
|$20.00
|Hawaiian French Toast
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
Pancake House - New Carrollton
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE
|French Toast (6)
|$6.50
|French Toast (8)
|$7.50