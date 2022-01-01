Grits in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve grits
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
5 tail on shrimp, tomatoes, roasted corn, asparagus, shallots, cajun cream sauce and crab grits.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Dairy, Tomato, Onion (shallots).
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Jerk Catfish & Crab Grits
|$30.00
Deep fried catfish sautéed crab served over white cheddar grits and cream sauce
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Lemon pepper shrimp and grits with a Cajun cream sauce topped on a bed of white cheddar grits
Pancake House - New Carrollton
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE
|Cheese Grits
|$3.79
|Grits
|$3.29