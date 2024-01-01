Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Toast

Hyattsville restaurants that serve kale salad

Station 202 - 5820 Landover Road

5820 Landover Road, HYATTSVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad$14.00
Kale Salad ,Apples, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese served with Poppy Seed Vinegar
More about Station 202 - 5820 Landover Road
Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW Endive and Kale Salad$17.00
Mango, caramelized pecans, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, white balsamic dressing (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Nuts, Dairy
Quinoa Kale Salad$15.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
More about Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville

