Kale salad in Hyattsville

Station 202 - 5820 Landover Road
5820 Landover Road, HYATTSVILLE
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
Kale Salad ,Apples, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese served with Poppy Seed Vinegar
Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|NEW Endive and Kale Salad
|$17.00
Mango, caramelized pecans, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, white balsamic dressing (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Nuts, Dairy
|Quinoa Kale Salad
|$15.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut