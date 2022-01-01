Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve nachos

Cocineros

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

Chicken Nachos$12.00
Fresh cooked tortilla chips with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico, crema fresca, queso fresco, guacamole and pickle jalapenos.
Nachos
Fresh cooked tortilla chips with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico, crema fresca, queso fresco, guacamole and pickle jalapenos.
Plain Nachos$11.00
Fresh cooked tortilla chips with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico, crema fresca, queso fresco, guacamole and pickle jalapenos.
Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

Side Nacho Cheese$1.50
Vegan Nachos$15.00
Yellow corn chips, black beans, guacamole, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly)
Cheese sauce ingredients: Filtered water, Creamy Original Chao Slices [coconut oil, modified potato starch, fermented chao tofu (soybeans, sesame oil, calcium sulfate), sea salt, natural flavor, olive extract, beta carotene], nutritional yeast, modified corn starch, hot sauce (distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt), spices.
Possible Allergies: Coconut, Soy, Onion, Nut
Nachos$14.00
Blue corn tortilla chips, guacamole, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapeños, roasted corn, black beans, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly)
You can add beef barbacoa or chicken carnitas.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, onion, garlic, tomato
