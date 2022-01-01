Nachos in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve nachos
Cocineros
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh cooked tortilla chips with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico, crema fresca, queso fresco, guacamole and pickle jalapenos.
|Nachos
Fresh cooked tortilla chips with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico, crema fresca, queso fresco, guacamole and pickle jalapenos.
|Plain Nachos
|$11.00
Fresh cooked tortilla chips with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico, crema fresca, queso fresco, guacamole and pickle jalapenos.
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Side Nacho Cheese
|$1.50
|Vegan Nachos
|$15.00
Yellow corn chips, black beans, guacamole, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly)
Cheese sauce ingredients: Filtered water, Creamy Original Chao Slices [coconut oil, modified potato starch, fermented chao tofu (soybeans, sesame oil, calcium sulfate), sea salt, natural flavor, olive extract, beta carotene], nutritional yeast, modified corn starch, hot sauce (distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt), spices.
Possible Allergies: Coconut, Soy, Onion, Nut
|Nachos
|$14.00
Blue corn tortilla chips, guacamole, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapeños, roasted corn, black beans, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly)
You can add beef barbacoa or chicken carnitas.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, onion, garlic, tomato