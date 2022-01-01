Omelettes in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve omelettes
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Chicken Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
|Oaxaca Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
|Western Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Jerk Seafood Omelette
|$20.00
Sautéed crab and shrimp folded in a egg omelette topped with a jerk cream sauce
Pancake House - New Carrollton
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE
|Omelette
|$9.99
|Deluxe Omelette
|$11.99