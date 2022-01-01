Pancakes in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve pancakes
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Pancakes
|$13.00
Choice of pancake style served with powdered sugar, butter, organic/local maple syrup (Vegetarian).
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
Your choice of a single buttermilk, sweet potato or gluten free friendly pancake. Served with butter, syrup and powdered sugar.
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Hot Honey Fried Chicken N Blueberry Pancakes
|$18.00
Golden fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce on top of buttermilk fluffy blueberry pancakes
Pancake House - New Carrollton
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE
|3 Pancakes
|$7.50
|2 Pancakes
|$6.50