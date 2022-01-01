Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve pork ribs

Pork Ribs & Tips image

 

Federalist Pig

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Ribs & Tips
Dry rubbed, slow smoked and lightly glazed with a bit of a kick. served with texas toast and pickles - 4-6 bones come to a pound.
More about Federalist Pig
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
5 PC BBQ Pork Ribs$13.99
2 BBQ Pork Ribs, 3 Chicken Wings with 2 SIDES$17.99
3 BBQ Pork Ribs, 1/4 Chicken with 2 SIDES$18.99
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
Ardmore Carryout image

 

Ardmore Carryout

8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Slab of Pork Ribs$33.16
More about Ardmore Carryout

