Quesadillas in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cocineros

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

Octopus quesadilla$13.50
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy.
Cheese quesadilla$11.00
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy.
Vegetarian quesadilla$10.50
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, seasoned veggies, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy.
Federalist Pig

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

BBQ Quesadillas
choice of bbq meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, grilled poblano peppers and onions. served with smoked tomato salsa and ranch.
Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

Jerk Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Jerk Shrimp Quesadillas$16.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Crab Quesadilla$12.99
Made with old bay fajitas and lump crabmeat
Ardmore Carryout

8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover

Quesadilla (Chicken or Steak)$12.83
