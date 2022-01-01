Quesadillas in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Cocineros
Cocineros
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Octopus quesadilla
|$13.50
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy.
|Cheese quesadilla
|$11.00
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy.
|Vegetarian quesadilla
|$10.50
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, seasoned veggies, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy.
More about Federalist Pig
Federalist Pig
5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|BBQ Quesadillas
choice of bbq meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, grilled poblano peppers and onions. served with smoked tomato salsa and ranch.
More about Suga & Spice LLC
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Jerk Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
|Jerk Shrimp Quesadillas
|$16.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|Crab Quesadilla
|$12.99
Made with old bay fajitas and lump crabmeat