Salmon in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Cocineros

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Salmon$17.00
Baked Salmon served with two sides of your choice.
More about Cocineros
Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Salmon$10.00
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Side Blackened Salmon$12.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Honey Salmon$24.00
Hot Honey Salmon$24.00
Stuffed Jerk Salmon$32.00
More about Suga & Spice LLC
Salmon with 2 SIDES image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon with 2 SIDES$20.99
Salmon Cake Bites$8.99
Salmon Only$15.99
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
Ardmore Carryout image

 

Ardmore Carryout

8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Cake Breakfast$8.83
Pick Your Eggs, Pick Your Side, Pick Your Bread.
More about Ardmore Carryout

