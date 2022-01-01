Salmon in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Cocineros
Cocineros
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Baked Salmon
|$17.00
Baked Salmon served with two sides of your choice.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Side Salmon
|$10.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
|Side Blackened Salmon
|$12.00
More about Suga & Spice LLC
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Hot Honey Salmon
|$24.00
|Hot Honey Salmon
|$24.00
|Stuffed Jerk Salmon
|$32.00
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|Salmon with 2 SIDES
|$20.99
|Salmon Cake Bites
|$8.99
|Salmon Only
|$15.99