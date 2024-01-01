Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Hyattsville

Go
Hyattsville restaurants
Toast

Hyattsville restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Station 202 - 5820 Landover Road

5820 Landover Road, HYATTSVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops Risotto$31.00
Pan Seared Scallops served with Risotto, Asparagus,Corn , Sun-dried Tomatoes & Caper Lemon Butter
More about Station 202 - 5820 Landover Road
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10 Fried Scallops with 2 SIDES$14.99
2 Fish Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 3 Scallops with 2 SIDES$17.99
Fried
Grilled Shrimp & Scallops$12.99
Served over steamed white rice
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Hyattsville

Cobbler

Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Omelettes

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwiches

Chili

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Hyattsville to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston