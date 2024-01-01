Scallops in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve scallops
Station 202 - 5820 Landover Road
5820 Landover Road, HYATTSVILLE
|Scallops Risotto
|$31.00
Pan Seared Scallops served with Risotto, Asparagus,Corn , Sun-dried Tomatoes & Caper Lemon Butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|10 Fried Scallops with 2 SIDES
|$14.99
|2 Fish Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 3 Scallops with 2 SIDES
|$17.99
Fried
|Grilled Shrimp & Scallops
|$12.99
Served over steamed white rice