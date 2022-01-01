Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cocineros

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Classic Tacos Order$11.00
Choose 3 of your favorite!
Tacos
Choose your favorites! (All Seafood Tacos served with Avocado and Chipotle Aioli)
3 Seafood Tacos Order$12.00
3 Seafood Tacos per order. Select your favorite ones!
Item pic

 

Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Honey Shrimp Taco$18.00
Suga n Spice Shrimp Taco$18.00
Oxtail Tacos$20.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Garlic Shrimp Taco (3pc)$12.99
Topped with carribean mango-slaw and honey garlic sauce
Blackened Shrimp Taco (2pc)$12.99
Topped with cream cheese, homemade pickled onions & cabbage and cotija cheese
Mahi Mahi Fish Taco (3pc)$12.99
Topped with Brazilian pico de gallo, mexican shredded cheese with house sauce.
