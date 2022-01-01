Tacos in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cocineros
Cocineros
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|3 Classic Tacos Order
|$11.00
Choose 3 of your favorite!
|Tacos
Choose your favorites! (All Seafood Tacos served with Avocado and Chipotle Aioli)
|3 Seafood Tacos Order
|$12.00
3 Seafood Tacos per order. Select your favorite ones!
More about Suga & Spice LLC
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Hot Honey Shrimp Taco
|$18.00
|Suga n Spice Shrimp Taco
|$18.00
|Oxtail Tacos
|$20.00
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|Honey Garlic Shrimp Taco (3pc)
|$12.99
Topped with carribean mango-slaw and honey garlic sauce
|Blackened Shrimp Taco (2pc)
|$12.99
Topped with cream cheese, homemade pickled onions & cabbage and cotija cheese
|Mahi Mahi Fish Taco (3pc)
|$12.99
Topped with Brazilian pico de gallo, mexican shredded cheese with house sauce.