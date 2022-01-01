Tuna salad in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99