Veggie burritos in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
Rice, beans, grilled veggies, crema fresca, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, green tomatillo sauce and grilled fajitas.
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
4824 Rhode Island Avenue, Hyattsville
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
Sautéed zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers and onion. Stuffed with Mexican rice, beans, sour cream, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Sour cream, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50