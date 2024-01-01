Fried chicken sandwiches in Hyde Park
Hyde Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge - 81 Fairmount Ave
Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge - 81 Fairmount Ave
81 Fairmount Ave, Hyde park
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crisply fried and marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
More about Hemlock Grill Boston - 420 West Street
Hemlock Grill Boston - 420 West Street
420 West Street, Boston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickles & Ranch on a Potato Bun
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Nashville Hot Style Fried Chicken with ranch and pickles on a potato bun. Yes, it's spicy!