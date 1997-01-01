Go
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Menu

Most Popular

Palak Paneer
$12.99

Creamed spinach‏ and paneer cubes cooked to perfection with garlic and seasoning.

Butter Chicken
$12.99

Boneless pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with some cream and butter.

Samosas
$5.99

Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables

Garlic Naan
$3.49
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
$9.99

Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani
$11.99

Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
$10.99

Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Boneless Chicken Biryani
$11.99

Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani
$12.99

Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Naan
$2.49
Biryani

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
$34.99

Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
$31.99

Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Egg Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
$30.00

Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Paneer 65 Biryani
$11.99

Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
$34.99

Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Shrimp Biryani
$12.99

Shrimp marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabad Paneer 65 Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
$34.99

Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
$30.99

Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Egg Biryani
$11.99

Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Fish Biryani
$12.99

Boneless Fish marinated in special spices cooked with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani
$11.99

Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
$34.99

Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Chicken Wraps

Chicken 65 Wrap
$10.99

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian
$10.99

Cauliflower florets cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce

Tandoori

Tandoori Shrimp
$11.99

Shrimp marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, spices, and skewed in tandoor oven.

Tandoori Chicken
$10.49

2 chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices and skewed in a tandoor oven.

Tandoori Lunch Combo
$12.99

Meal Includes Masala Rice, Chicken Tandoori, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Samosa

Samosas
$5.99

Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables

Lassi

Mango Lassi
$3.49

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice
$11.99

Indian street-style fried rice.chicken and rice stir-fried along with spices

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan
$3.49
Naan

Bullet Naan
$3.49
Onion Naan
$3.49
Butter Naan
$3.49

Roti

Garlic Roti
$3.49
Tandoori Roti
$2.99

Curry

Non-Veg Curry Lunch Combo
$12.99

Meal Includes Chicken Special Curry of the day, Green Salad, Basmati Riceor Naan, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Fish Curry
$11.49

Fresh fish cooked in Nellore style tamarind sauce and spices.

Item pic
Hyderabad Mutton Curry
$13.99

Hyderabadi style Mutton curry cooked with special spices.

Chicken Curry

Hyd Chicken Curry
$11.49

Hyderabadi style chicken curry cooked with special spices.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken
$11.99

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style chilli sauce

Item pic
Chicken Tikka
$10.49

Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.

Chicken Tikka Wrap
$10.99
Chicken Tikka Masala
$12.99

Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.

Tikka Masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala
$12.99

Shrimp cooked in onion and tomato sauce with chucks of bell pepper and onions.

Kebabs

Paneer Tikka Kebab
$10.49

Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka Masala
$12.99

Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun
$4.99

An Indian milk cheese ball, fried golden brown and served in a sugar syrup.

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles
$11.99

Indian street-style Hakka noodles. chicken and noodles stir-fried along with spices

More

Paneer 65 Wrap
$10.99
Chicken Manchurian
$11.49

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce

Chicken Sukka
$11.49

Bone-in Chicken cooked in special sukka masala

Chicken 65
$11.49

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce

Malai Kofta
$12.99

Fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes

Mirchi Ka Salan
$10.99

Long hot‏ chili cooked in Salan goes best with Biryani.

Dal Palak
$10.99

Yellow lentils cooked along with spinach with aromatic herbs and spices.

Navratna Korma
$11.49
Bagara Baingan
$10.99

Baby egg plant cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste curry sauce

Dal Tadka
$10.99

Lentil cooked with aromatic herbs and spices with a touch of Ghee at the end.

Aloo Gobi
$10.99

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.

Channa Masala
$10.99

Garbanzo cooked with finely chopped onion, tomato and spices.

Kids Veg Hakka Noodles (16Oz)
$7.99
Chilli Fish
$11.99
Apollo Fish
$11.99

Fish cooked in Hyderabad style hot sauce.

Item pic
Chilli Shrimp
$12.99

Indo-Chinese chili shrimp

Item pic
Mutton Sukka
$13.99

Goat pieces cooked on slow flame with exotic spices

Masala Rice
$3.49