Hyderabad Dum Biryani
2105 Old Middlefield Way
Mountain View, CA 94043
Menu
Most Popular
Creamed spinach and paneer cubes cooked to perfection with garlic and seasoning.
Boneless pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with some cream and butter.
Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables
Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Biryani
Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Shrimp marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Boneless Fish marinated in special spices cooked with basmati rice.
Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Chicken Wraps
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower florets cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce
Tandoori
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, spices, and skewed in tandoor oven.
2 chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Meal Includes Masala Rice, Chicken Tandoori, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Samosa
Lassi
Chicken Fried Rice
Indian street-style fried rice.chicken and rice stir-fried along with spices
Garlic Naan
Naan
Roti
Curry
Meal Includes Chicken Special Curry of the day, Green Salad, Basmati Riceor Naan, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Fresh fish cooked in Nellore style tamarind sauce and spices.
Hyderabadi style Mutton curry cooked with special spices.
Chicken Curry
Hyderabadi style chicken curry cooked with special spices.
Chilli Chicken
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style chilli sauce
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked in onion and tomato sauce with chucks of bell pepper and onions.
Kebabs
Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Paneer Tikka
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
Gulab Jamun
An Indian milk cheese ball, fried golden brown and served in a sugar syrup.
Chicken Noodles
Indian street-style Hakka noodles. chicken and noodles stir-fried along with spices
More
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce
Bone-in Chicken cooked in special sukka masala
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce
Fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes
Long hot chili cooked in Salan goes best with Biryani.
Yellow lentils cooked along with spinach with aromatic herbs and spices.
Baby egg plant cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste curry sauce
Lentil cooked with aromatic herbs and spices with a touch of Ghee at the end.
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.
Garbanzo cooked with finely chopped onion, tomato and spices.
Fish cooked in Hyderabad style hot sauce.
Indo-Chinese chili shrimp
Goat pieces cooked on slow flame with exotic spices