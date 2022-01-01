Hydrate on the Square

Go
Popular Items

Veggie Sensation$10.95
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Avocado ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Black Olives ~ Cucumber ~ Shredded Carrot ~ Roasted Red Pepper ~ Baby Spinach
Wraps$6.95
Man-go Green$7.95
Mango ~ Kale ~ Apple Juice
Island Impact$9.45
Bananas ~ Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Coconut Water
Almond Delight$7.95
Bananas ~ Strawberries ~ Almond Butter ~ Almond Milk
Smokehouse Griller$13.25
Boar's Head Smoked Peppenero Ham ~ Mesquite Wood Smoked Turkey ~ Smoked Chipotle Gouda ~ Pepperhouse Gourmaise Dressing on a Grilled Sourdough
Note: Removing the Ham or Turkey from this sandwich is not an option.
Mona Lisa$13.25
Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia
Sunset Dream$8.45
Banana ~ Blueberries ~ Blackberries ~ Raspberries ~ Agave ~ Coconut Water
Berry Blast$7.95
Strawberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Apple Juice
Hello Mango$9.45
Mango ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Local Honey ~ Hemp Protein ~ Almond Milk
Location

GEORGETOWN TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.

Mikey V's Hot Sauce Shop

Hot Sauce, Salsa and Spicy food retail store!

600 Degrees Pizzeria and Drafthouse - Georgetown

Barrels and Amps

