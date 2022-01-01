Hyena Comedy Night Club
Come in and enjoy!
5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #220
Location
5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #220
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Shug's After Hours
Our after hours ghost kitchen incubator 👻
Urban Taco Dallas
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe 43
Come in and enjoy!!
The People's Last Stand
During this time of crisis and social distancing, we are switching to pick up and local delivery (2 mile radius) only.
We are still offering our full cocktail menu as well as larger 1L and .75L bottles to get you and those sharing your quarantine through these tough times.