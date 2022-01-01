Go
Toast

Hyland House of Sushi

Let's get rollin'!

182 N Almaden Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

D. Bomb$16.75
Inside: spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño
Outside: unagi sauce, spicy mayo, fried onion
49er$16.75
Inside: imitation ,crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: salmon, lemon slice
Coconut Shrimp$10.00
Deep fried shrimp with our special coconut breading
Cabaret Kitty$16.75
Inside - shrimp tempura, spicy crab
Outside - hamachi, jalapeño, wasabi, masago
Lion King$16.75
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: baked salmon with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Spicy California$8.00
spicy imitation crab, avocado, cucumber
Miso Soup$2.50
Poke Bowl$16.00
Ahi tuna or salmon, spicy krab, onions, cilantro, edamame beans, avocado, wakame, furikake, cucumber
California$7.50
imitation crab, avocado, cucumber
Rainbow$17.75
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, ebi, avocado
See full menu

Location

182 N Almaden Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olla Cocina

No reviews yet

A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

No reviews yet

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

"You're a stranger here but once!"

Mochinut

No reviews yet

MORE THAN JUST A DONUT

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston