Go
A map showing the location of Hyman's
Seafood

Hyman's

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

215 MeetingStreet

Charleston, SC 29401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

215 MeetingStreet, Charleston SC 29401

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cru Cafe

No reviews yet

Cru Café is Charleston’s home to some of the best gourmet comfort food in the Lowcountry. Cru Café is the culinary creation of renowned Le Cordon Bleu graduate Chef John Zucker. Opened in 2002 in response to overwhelming demand, Cru Café is a culinary destination off the beaten path in a classic 18th century Charleston single-style home. Cru Café and its award-winning Cru Catering division are consistently ranked as top eateries by locals and tourists alike.
From our famous Four-Cheese Macaroni to our tasty Thai Seafood Risotto, we feature something for everyone. And if you’re in the mood for lighter fare, try our Chinese Chicken Salad or Duck Confit Salad. Guests of the restaurant can enjoy daily specials, indoor and outdoor porch seating, a wine list tailored to the varied menu, local beers, and rich, mouthwatering desserts. We invite to stop in and enjoy a delicious meal with us today.

120 Queology

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Husk

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mac’s Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hyman's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston