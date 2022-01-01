Go
Hynson's Classic Burgers

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

825 E Main St Suite 100 • $

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)

#6 Old Fashioned Burger$5.29
mustard, pickles, on seeded bun
Hynson's Fries$2.69
spicy seasoning
KIDS' HAMBURGER (PLAIN)$5.49
small fries, kids drink
French Fries$2.39
#2 ***DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER***$8.04
hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, on brioche bun
#4 Fried Jalapeno Burger$7.04
chipotle sauce, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, on brioche bun
Side of Ranch$0.25
#1 Hynson's Cheeseburger$6.04
hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, on brioche bun
#5 Bacon Cheddar Burger$7.54
hickory sauce, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, on brioche bun
#3 Oklahoma Grilled Onion Burger$6.54
mustard, pickles, american cheese, on brioche bun
825 E Main St Suite 100

Yukon OK

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Earl's Rib Palace

No reviews yet

Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

