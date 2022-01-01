Go
Welcome to Hyper Coffee!
Our energy is focused on creating an atmosphere that is relaxing, soothing, and personable. Unlike the commercialized coffee shops, Hyper Coffee is aimed at a calm yet original experience. Our homemade recipes and comfortable environment elicits a pleasurable and unique experience. We know a single visit will have you feeling right at home.
**During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still available for take out orders!

Popular Items

Perrier$2.99
Egg & Cheese with Sausage$7.00
Latte
espresso, steamed milk
Albacore Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Aioli, Ciabatta Bread
White Cow$4.75
cafe mocha, vanilla, whipped cream
Egg & Cheese with bacon$7.00
Egg & Cheese with Turkey$7.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.25
Full Moon$5.25
House Salad with Chicken$14.00
Location

Arcadia CA

Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
