I Live for Dessert

Lover of Desserts,Fighting the Confinement of Society's { Be like Everyone Else}. is a Square Peg...Master of Organic Homemade Ice Cream, Gelato & Chocolates. .... Who also Dabbles in other Treats

807 N. Central Avenue

Popular Items

Coconut Cupcake Parfait GF/ Df$7.95
Halva Slice 9 Oz Vegan Gluten Free$18.00
Ooey Gooey Upside Down Apple Pie V/GF 3 1/2 Lbs.$20.50
Brazilian Brownie GF$2.50
Crazy Almond Loaf Small GF Almonds, Raisins, Cranberries$4.60
German Chocolate Cupcakes GF/ V Single$3.75
Chocolate Cupcake GF/V Single$3.50
Vanilla Cupcakes DF Single$3.50
Tongue Tantilizer Triangles 2 Count$3.25
Halva Slice 8 Oz Vegan Gluten Free$16.00
Tracy CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
JUNIORS

Town & Country Cafe

T&C proudly serves "Updated Twists on Old Traditions" for Breakfast and Lunch!
Our food is fresh sourced locally when available and is made when you order!
Known for our famous House made Focaccia Bread Cinnamon Rolls and Haystacks as well as Benedicts and so much more! Mimosa's and soon to the menu a full bar and Dinner!

Bistro 135

Comfortable, upscale atmosphere. Fresh, house made items through each of our menus. Join us today!
Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday at 4:00pm!
Brunch on Sundays from 9:30 - 2pm

Papa Urb's Grill

