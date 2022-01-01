Go
I LOVE BOWLS

Fresh and organic açaí bowls, smoothies, juices, and more!

1005 Springdale Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Bowl$10.95
BLEND: Acai, Banana, Mango, and Coconut Water. TOPPINGS: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, and Honey.
Protein Bowl$11.95
BLEND: Acai, Banana, Mango, Cocont Water, and Choice Of Protein Powder. TOPPINGS: Granola, Strawberries, and Honey. (Pictured w/ Peanut Butter).
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
