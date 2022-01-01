Go
I Love Sushi Express

Teriyaki, Poké and Sushi. The Express way!

100 Outfield Drive



Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp Roll$8.00
Crispy shrimp, smelt eggs, avocado with crunchy flakes on the outside and eel sauce
Sriracha Aioli Ahi$11.00
Ahi tuna, cucumber, sweet onion, edamame, sriracha aioli, masago, green onion, sesame seeds, onion crisp, shredded nori
California Roll$5.00
Crab Salad, Avocado and Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Chopped tuna with Sriracha, smelt eggs, avocado, and crunchy flakes
Build Your Own Poke Bowl
choose your proteins, mix-ins, toppings and flavor on top of choice of rice.
Viagra Roll$7.00
Crispy shrimp, smelt eggs, cream cheese, avocado and Sriracha with eel sauce.
Teriyaki Donburi Bowl
With choice of Rice, proteins, vegetables and teriyaki sauce all-in-one bowl
Miso Soup$2.50
Gyoza (2)$2.00
Build Your Own Sushi Burrito
your Choice of Proteins, sauce, and poké ingredients rolled in a sheet of toasted seaweed and sushi rice, burrito style.
100 Outfield Drive

Madison AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
