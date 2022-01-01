Go
Ianni's Pizzeria image

Ianni's Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5733 PA-982

New Derry, PA 15671

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5733 PA-982, New Derry PA 15671

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jaffre's Stone Kitchen

No reviews yet

Amazing food from a scratch kitchen in a cozy atmosphere!

Michelle's Lair

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Carmine's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Italian Eatery

Pizza Siena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ianni's Pizzeria

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston