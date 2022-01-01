Go
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

GOOD PEOPLE | GREAT TIMES
I.C. Brewhouse is a neighborhood gathering place, with locations near you in Centennial, CO, Castle Rock, CO, and more coming soon. Local beers always on tap, signature entrees and shareable appetizers are just some of the reasons why you’ll love coming back again and again. Enjoy the outdoors when you relax on our patio, or catch up on your favorite teams on the big screen when you pull up a chair indoors. Either way, you’ll get great service from your bartender, and we will make sure you get your fill of great eats and good times.

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102

Popular Items

Brewhouse Cheeseburger$12.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Homestyle Fries
Oven-Baked Soft Pretzel$11.95
House made cheese sauce, whole grain mustard
Bone-In Wings 8ct.$13.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Boneless Wings 12ct.$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
House Salad - Small$4.95
Salad Mix, Cheese Blend, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Croutons and Choice of Dressing
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.95
amber ale, alaskan cod, spicy slaw, house-made remoulade, fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato
Fried Cheese Curds$9.95
Wisconsin cheese curds, rocky mountain chipotle spice, sriracha ranch
Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Candied Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Whiskey BBQ, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
Chicken Fingers Basket$12.95
Breaded Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Honey Mustard
Location

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102

Castle Rock CO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:30 am
