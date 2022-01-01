IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
I.C. Brewhouse is a neighborhood gathering place, with locations near you in Centennial, CO, Castle Rock, CO, and more coming soon. Local beers always on tap, signature entrees and shareable appetizers are just some of the reasons why you’ll love coming back again and again. Enjoy the outdoors when you relax on our patio, or catch up on your favorite teams on the big screen when you pull up a chair indoors. Either way, you’ll get great service from your bartender, and we will make sure you get your fill of great eats and good times.
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102
Castle Rock CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
