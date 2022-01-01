Go
Ice Cream House - Boro Park

Come in and enjoy!

2 Church Avenue

Popular Items

RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
CLASSICO$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
REBOOT$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
TUNA SANDWICH$6.99
Choice of regular, scallion, spicy, jalapeno, vegetable tuna on bread of your choice.
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
KIDDIE CUP (DAIRY)$3.75
SMALL CUP (DAIRY)$4.75
CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD$11.99
Our salad bar boasts the freshest, most exotic vegetables daily! Create a divine salad topped with some of our spectacular variety of salad toppings & dressings.
Location

BROOKLYN NY NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
