Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements

6194 Chambersburg Rd

Great Scott (220 Calories)$5.99
Designed as a Low Carb High Protein Smoothie, tastes like a Chocolate PB Frosty
Power Crunch - S'mores$2.75
Health Nut (474 Calories)$4.99
Peanut butter, Banana, Oatmeal, Almonds
Island Vacation (190 Calories)$4.99
Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Mango
Classic Fulfiller (274 Calories)$4.99
Stawberry, Banana, Protein, Oatmeal
Fam's Cheesecake$5.99
Chicken Taco$2.50
Spinach Chicken Taco - (Cal 298 F 5g/C 29.9g/P 33.5g) - We spare no expense in Crafting the Healthiest most Delicious Taco there is! Made in house and made to order from all fresh ingredients.
Choose your Ingredients$2.99
Green Expansion (177 Calories)$4.99
Spinach, Kale, Plum, Banana, Watermelon
Power Crunch - Peanut Butter Creme$2.75
Huber Heights OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
