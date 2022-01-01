Go
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop

Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop

FRENCH FRIES

110 Riberia St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1649 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Shrimp and Grits (Serves 2)$32.00
St. Augustine Shrimp sautéed with chorizo, bell pepper, mushrooms, white wine, parsley and butter.
Served with Waynesright white cheddar grits and Caesar salad
Beet & Apple Salad (a la carte)$13.00
Lolita Large (Serves 4)$30.00
St Augustine Vodka,St Germain,Lemon, Grapfruit, Peychauds Bitters
Lolita Small (Serves 2)$18.00
St Augustine Vodka,St Germain,Lemon, Grapfruit, Peychauds Bitters
Apps for 2 (Serves 2)
1\\2# Burger$18.00
Chicken and Hoes$23.00
Roasted Shallot Dip & Caviar (a la carte)$14.00
Porchetta Di Testa (a la carte)$16.00
Sea Scallops (a la carte)$39.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

110 Riberia St

St. Augustine FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

