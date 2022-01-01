Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
110 Riberia St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
110 Riberia St
St. Augustine FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Forgotten Tonic
Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.
Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Floridian
Come in and enjoy!
The Raintree Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!