Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove

Since 1960, Iceberg Drive Inn has been a Utah tradition for the best burgers, fries, rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes

1757 West State Street

Popular Items

Pastrami Combo$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Grilled Cheese Combo$5.29
Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Chicken Cordon Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We melt ham and swiss on the grill before combining it with the chicken, white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little mustard. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Kids Chicken Strips$5.49
Rodeo Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Footlong Combo$5.29
We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Double Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing DOUBLE 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Hickory Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Kids Corndog$5.49
1757 West State Street

Pleasant Grove UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
