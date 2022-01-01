Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.
5049 13400 South
Location
Riverton UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
