Go
Toast

Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.

5049 13400 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pastrami Combo$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Kids Jr Cheeseburger$5.49
Iceburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Kids Shake$4.29
A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)
Fries$2.19
Large Fries$3.19
Regular Shake$5.19
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Chicken Dinner Combo$8.99
Mini Shake$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
See full menu

Location

5049 13400 South

Riverton UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SAFFRON CIRCLE

No reviews yet

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr Fries Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Salty Pineapple

No reviews yet

SERVIN' UP SOME ISLAND LOVE!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston