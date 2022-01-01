Go
Icebox Cafe

Icebox Cafe’s latest location in Hallandale Beach, features an extraordinary and dynamic facility including a large dining room with art installations and murals, a greenhouse, plaza for outdoor entertainment and a large commercial kitchen to accommodate all types of special events.
Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach features an approachable menu stacked with classic favorites including a variety of burgers with unique flavor profiles, a collection of comfort appetizers with a twist and our signature dinner dishes. Diners can also choose from a large variety of craft beers on tap or bottled. Our award-winning food and desserts, happy hour and full bar service make Icebox Cafe a staple in South Florida since 1998.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

219 NE 3RD ST • $$

Avg 4 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Side Brussels$8.00
Pappardelle$21.00
BBQ Ribs$24.00
Mayo
Side Truffle Fries$8.00
Side Roasted Sweet Potato$7.00
6oz Filet$28.00
Chicken Parm$22.00
Ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

219 NE 3RD ST

HALLANDALE FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
