Dessert & Ice Cream
Icee @ Belmont Park
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
3146 Mission Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego CA 92109
Nearby restaurants
Round Table Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Draft
Located directly on the Mission Beach boardwalk, Draft Restaurant is serving up 69 beers on tap and 30+ bottles pairing the surf and sand with a wide variety of craft beers. But the appeal doesn’t stop at the #brewsandviews; Come hungry and experience a fresh take on beachside dining featuring casual, handcrafted fare from Executive Chef Jerry Ranson.
Dole at Belmont Park
Come in and enjoy!
Draft Coffee
Come in and enjoy!