Ichiban Bristo & Go

The Ichiban Story

As veterans of the food service industry, siblings Kam and Ling Ngai knew what they wanted to do with Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go. The restaurant was to be simple, clean, open. The food is surprising, inventive, delicious. Excellence was the watch word. Excellence on a daily basis. And the long-term goal was to expand the meaning of Asian cuisine in the Metro Area. At Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go, it doesn’t just mean tempura and teriyaki, though these certainly are on the menu. Asian food also means subtle and surprising flavors, and flavor profiles from all across the Far East. Come sample the flair today!



359 Ridgeway