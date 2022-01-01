Go
Toast

Ichiban Bristo & Go

The Ichiban Story
As veterans of the food service industry, siblings Kam and Ling Ngai knew what they wanted to do with Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go. The restaurant was to be simple, clean, open. The food is surprising, inventive, delicious. Excellence was the watch word. Excellence on a daily basis. And the long-term goal was to expand the meaning of Asian cuisine in the Metro Area. At Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go, it doesn’t just mean tempura and teriyaki, though these certainly are on the menu. Asian food also means subtle and surprising flavors, and flavor profiles from all across the Far East. Come sample the flair today!

359 Ridgeway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sushi Value Tray (3 Rolls)$15.99
AP3. Wonton Soup$2.50
A3. Cheese Wonton (6 pcs)$5.00
AP1. Egg Drop Soup$2.50
PICK 3 TO GO$12.14
Japanese Sprite$3.67
S13. Spicy Crab Roll*$5.00
A4. Dumplings (6 pcs)$5.00
S6. Crab Cream Cheese Roll*$5.00
A7. Pork EggRoll (3 pcs)$4.00

Location

359 Ridgeway

Flowood MS

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Willy B's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Hometown folks with homemade flavor!

Chillin’ On the Rez

No reviews yet

Chillin on the Rez - home of the Original New Orleans Snoball and Homemade Ice Cream

Penns - Reservoir

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston