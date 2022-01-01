Go
Aji Sushi & Hibachi

217 Airline Hwy

Popular Items

Spicy Mayo Sauce$0.50
Ichiban Roll$14.25
Our most popular roll. Seared peppered tuna and avocado on the inside. Topped with wasabi tobiko, snow crab, crunchy flakes, and eel sauce.
Rock & Roll$9.00
Snow crab, tempura fried shrimp, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.
California Roll$5.75
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and masago. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Crunchy Roll$5.75
Seafood Sauce (Yum Yum)$0.50
Fried Rice
Edamame
Eel Sauce$0.50

Location

217 Airline Hwy

Gonzales LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
