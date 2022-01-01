Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
Baton Rouge Location Only for Online and Toast Takeout app. Order for Curbside and we'll have someone bring out your order.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
5741 Essen Ln • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5741 Essen Ln
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Olive or Twist
Come on in and enjoy!
Zorba's Greek Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Ava Street Cafe
Come in and enjoy!