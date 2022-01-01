Go
Ickabod's

Come in and enjoy!

12475 S.W.1st St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Barbecue burger$13.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with our own BBQ sauce, grilled onions & cheddar on a pub bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.50
1/3 lb.hand pressed patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Chicken strips$10.50
They speak for themselves – no description necessary. Try them and you will be hooked
French Dip$13.00
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with your choice of swiss or provolone
Bacon Bleu cheese burger$14.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and 2 slices of bacon
Fish and a side$14.00
3pcs. Of Alaskan cod hand cut/hand dipped in our own beer batter
Tavern Burger$11.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion
Cajun Chicken Wrap$12.00
Cajun Chicken served with spicy mayo
Southern Fried Chicken Bites$9.00
Served with a Sweet Honey chili Drizzle
Reuben$13.00
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 Island dressing on rustic marble rye
Location

12475 S.W.1st St

Beaverton OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
