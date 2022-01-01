Andrew J Brady Music Center
A state-of-the-art music venue that features a diverse mix of up-and-coming artists as well as longtime favorites. The year-round facility includes an outdoor stage for concerts and festivals in the park adjacent to the venue. The ICON’s proximity to The Banks restaurants, retail and hotels make attending a concert a park-once experience.
25 Race Street
Location
25 Race Street
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
