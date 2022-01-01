Go
Toast

Iconic by Chesterfield

Cocktails and Kitchen

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

102 Lafayette Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Asiago$25.00
Pan seared organic free range chicken, layered with prosciutto, spinach, roasted tomatoes, with melted asiago, marsala cream sauce. Served with whipped potatoes.
Angry Calamari$16.00
Lightly fried calamari tossed with sweet & spicy roasted Spanish chilis with a chili garlic sauce.
Harvest Salad$14.00
Blended greens, roasted butternut squash, roasted Brussel sprouts, apples, roasted almonds, crumbly blue cheese, and honey shallot balsamic vinaigrette.
Blackened Salmon$28.00
Blackened Faroe Island salmon topped with pecan crumble, maple syrup. Served with pork fried risotto.
Side of rigatoni$4.00
Side Salad$7.00
Blended greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onion with balsamic dressing.
The Classic Burger$14.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a fresh baked brioche roll. Served with Waffle fries.
Extra Shrimp$10.00
Waffle Fries$5.00
East Utica Meatballs$14.00
Iconic's classic in-house recipe. Served with sweet and hot peppers, garlic bread, spicy sauce and a cheese blend.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

102 Lafayette Street

Utica NY

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
