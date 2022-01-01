Idaho Falls restaurants you'll love

Idaho Falls restaurants
Toast
  • Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Idaho Falls restaurants

Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill image

 

Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill

1560 Lindsay blvd, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Choice cut 1/3 lb burger, includes an onion ring, bacon, mayo and house-made BBQ sauce. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.
Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Chicken Strips, served with Fries or Tots
Tater Tots$5.50
Tots, done right!
More about Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill
Pizza Pie Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ

Pizza Pie Cafe

3160 E 17th Street #110, Ammon

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SALAD$6.99
BYO Take-Out Salad
PASTA$5.99
BYO Take-Out Pasta
BBQ CHICKEN
More about Pizza Pie Cafe
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza image

 

U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza

2726 Rollandet St, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" The Small Slide$10.00
Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
12" The Train All Aboard$12.00
Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Meatball Slices, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Olive Oil
12" The Pumpkin Patch$12.00
Italian Sauce, Romano cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta\t\t\t
Cheese, Sausage, Italian Spices, Oregano, Crushed Red Peppers,
Pumpkin Honey, Olive Oil
More about U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza
The Bee’s Knee’s image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bee’s Knee’s

850 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese$4.50
House Made Mac N Cheese that has a little kick to it.
Oh Honey Chicken Club$11.00
Grilled Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Mayo, & Honey Mustard.
The Rocky Balboa$11.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese mayo, basil, and balsamic.
More about The Bee’s Knee’s
BG pic

 

Lucy's NY Pizza - Hitt

2770 S 25th E, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesticks$5.50
ENHANCE YOUR BREADSTICKS WITH MOZZARELLA, ENOUGH SAID
Family Salad$11.00
HOPE YOUR GROUP HAS AN APPETITE FOR LEAFY GREENS. THE KING SIZE OF THE HOUSE SALAD
Cannoli$1.25
TUBE-SHAPED SHELLS OF FRIED PASTRY DOUGH, FILLED WITH A SWEET CREAMY FILLING
More about Lucy's NY Pizza - Hitt
Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone image

 

Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone

1856 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone
Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway image

 

Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway

560 W Broadway St., Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$12.00
(10) TASTY CHICKEN WINGS DOUSED WITH OUR SIGNATURE BUFFALO, SWEET CHILI, HONEY GARLIC, OR BBQ SAUCE. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
Margherita$11.50
FRESH TOMATOES AND BASIL. A ROYAL MIX!
Supreme$13.50
PEPPERONI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, AND MUSHROOMS. A COMBO THAT ANYONE CAN LOVE!
More about Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway
Chuck-A-Rama image

 

Chuck-A-Rama

999 s 25th E, Ammon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Party Meal (32 pc)$122.00
Chicken Party Meal
32 pieces of chicken, choice of 3 sides, 2 dozen rolls,2 dozen cookies
Honey Bbq Legs Party (50 pc)$115.00
Honey BBQ Legs - Party
50 legs, your choice of 2 sides, 2 dozen cookies
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)$34.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, 6 cookies
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Restaurant banner

 

Idaho Rib & Chophouse

560 West Broadway Unit A1, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.95
Kraft Cheese and noodles
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
More about Idaho Rib & Chophouse
Restaurant banner

 

Smokin Fins - Idaho Falls

370 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
California$10.00
surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce
Prime Sandwich$17.00
thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus
More about Smokin Fins - Idaho Falls
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ole Skyline

220 South Skyline Dr, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fiesta Ole Skyline
Restaurant banner

 

Brew Crew

450 E Street, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brew Crew
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ole 17th

2110 E 17th St, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fiesta Ole 17th

