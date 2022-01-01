Idaho Falls restaurants you'll love
Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill
1560 Lindsay blvd, Idaho Falls
|Western Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Choice cut 1/3 lb burger, includes an onion ring, bacon, mayo and house-made BBQ sauce. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Chicken Strips, served with Fries or Tots
|Tater Tots
|$5.50
Tots, done right!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ
Pizza Pie Cafe
3160 E 17th Street #110, Ammon
|SALAD
|$6.99
BYO Take-Out Salad
|PASTA
|$5.99
BYO Take-Out Pasta
|BBQ CHICKEN
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza
2726 Rollandet St, Idaho Falls
|12" The Small Slide
|$10.00
Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
|12" The Train All Aboard
|$12.00
Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Meatball Slices, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Olive Oil
|12" The Pumpkin Patch
|$12.00
Italian Sauce, Romano cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta\t\t\t
Cheese, Sausage, Italian Spices, Oregano, Crushed Red Peppers,
Pumpkin Honey, Olive Oil
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bee’s Knee’s
850 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$4.50
House Made Mac N Cheese that has a little kick to it.
|Oh Honey Chicken Club
|$11.00
Grilled Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Mayo, & Honey Mustard.
|The Rocky Balboa
|$11.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese mayo, basil, and balsamic.
Lucy's NY Pizza - Hitt
2770 S 25th E, Idaho Falls
|Cheesesticks
|$5.50
ENHANCE YOUR BREADSTICKS WITH MOZZARELLA, ENOUGH SAID
|Family Salad
|$11.00
HOPE YOUR GROUP HAS AN APPETITE FOR LEAFY GREENS. THE KING SIZE OF THE HOUSE SALAD
|Cannoli
|$1.25
TUBE-SHAPED SHELLS OF FRIED PASTRY DOUGH, FILLED WITH A SWEET CREAMY FILLING
Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway
560 W Broadway St., Idaho Falls
|Wings
|$12.00
(10) TASTY CHICKEN WINGS DOUSED WITH OUR SIGNATURE BUFFALO, SWEET CHILI, HONEY GARLIC, OR BBQ SAUCE. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
|Margherita
|$11.50
FRESH TOMATOES AND BASIL. A ROYAL MIX!
|Supreme
|$13.50
PEPPERONI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, AND MUSHROOMS. A COMBO THAT ANYONE CAN LOVE!
Chuck-A-Rama
999 s 25th E, Ammon
|Chicken Party Meal (32 pc)
|$122.00
Chicken Party Meal
32 pieces of chicken, choice of 3 sides, 2 dozen rolls,2 dozen cookies
|Honey Bbq Legs Party (50 pc)
|$115.00
Honey BBQ Legs - Party
50 legs, your choice of 2 sides, 2 dozen cookies
|Chicken Family Meal (10pc)
|$34.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, 6 cookies
Idaho Rib & Chophouse
560 West Broadway Unit A1, Idaho Falls
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.95
Kraft Cheese and noodles
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Smokin Fins - Idaho Falls
370 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls
|Honey-Chipotle Salmon
|$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
|California
|$10.00
surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce
|Prime Sandwich
|$17.00
thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus
Fiesta Ole Skyline
220 South Skyline Dr, Idaho Falls
Brew Crew
450 E Street, Idaho Falls
Fiesta Ole 17th
2110 E 17th St, Idaho Falls