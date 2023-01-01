Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls restaurants
Idaho Falls restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Idaho's Rib & Chop House

320 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Large Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Idaho's Rib & Chop House
Consumer pic

 

The Zone Sports Grill

1505 West Broadway Street, Idaho Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$16.25
Fresh Chopped Greens Tossed In Our Own Homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing, Topped With Grilled Salmon, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Hardboiled Egg And Seasoned Croutons.
More about The Zone Sports Grill

