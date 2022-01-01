Caprese salad in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls restaurants that serve caprese salad
Lucy's NY Pizza - Broadway
560 W Broadway St., Idaho Falls
|Half Caprese Salad
|$4.50
Not a traditional salad by any means, including flavor. (3)Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil.
Lucy's NY Pizza - Hitt
2770 S 25th E, Idaho Falls
|Half Caprese Salad
|$4.50
|Full Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Not a traditional salad by any means, including flavor. (6)Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil.