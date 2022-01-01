Idaho Springs restaurants you'll love

Idaho Springs's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Idaho Springs restaurants

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese image

 

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese

2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fire Roasted Tomato & Artichoke
FIRE ROASTED TOMATOES,ARTICHOKE HEARTS,CREAM, &FRESH DILL
Little B's Grilled Cheese$4.50
White Bread & American Cheese
Godsent pork Green Chili
HOMEMADE AND AWARD WINNING
More about Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub image

 

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub

1401 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Avg 3.8 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS$15.50
White Fish Fillets, Handcrafted TKB-Beer Batter, TKB Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce
MAC & CHEESE$13.50
Gruyere, Brie and Cheddar Cheese
TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE$14.50
Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche
More about Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
Two Brothers Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Two Brothers Deli

1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.8 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bighorn Bacon Wrap$10.49
Bacon, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
Mt. Evans Wrap$8.49
Scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar cheese.
Two Bros. Turkey$12.79
Lightly peppered Boar's Head pan-roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and housemade roasted garlic mayo on rosemary olive oil bread.
More about Two Brothers Deli
Idaho Springs image

 

Idaho Springs

1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Wings$10.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Honey Cheese Bread$6.00
Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella
More about Idaho Springs
Marion's of the Rockies image

 

Marion's of the Rockies

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.5 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Country Breakfast$10.00
2 Cakes, 2 links, 2 Bacon and 2 eggs. Sub waffle or french toast for cakes.
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
Country Fried Steak$10.50
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
More about Marion's of the Rockies
Food Truck image

 

Food Truck

1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Food Truck
The Vintage Moose image

 

The Vintage Moose

123 16th Avenue, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Vintage Moose
Restaurant banner

 

Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs

1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs
