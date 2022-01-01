Idaho Springs restaurants you'll love
Idaho Springs's top cuisines
Must-try Idaho Springs restaurants
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|Fire Roasted Tomato & Artichoke
FIRE ROASTED TOMATOES,ARTICHOKE HEARTS,CREAM, &FRESH DILL
|Little B's Grilled Cheese
|$4.50
White Bread & American Cheese
|Godsent pork Green Chili
HOMEMADE AND AWARD WINNING
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
1401 Miner St, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS
|$15.50
White Fish Fillets, Handcrafted TKB-Beer Batter, TKB Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce
|MAC & CHEESE
|$13.50
Gruyere, Brie and Cheddar Cheese
|TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE
|$14.50
Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Two Brothers Deli
1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|Bighorn Bacon Wrap
|$10.49
Bacon, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
|Mt. Evans Wrap
|$8.49
Scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar cheese.
|Two Bros. Turkey
|$12.79
Lightly peppered Boar's Head pan-roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and housemade roasted garlic mayo on rosemary olive oil bread.
Idaho Springs
1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$10.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Honey Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella
Marion's of the Rockies
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|Country Breakfast
|$10.00
2 Cakes, 2 links, 2 Bacon and 2 eggs. Sub waffle or french toast for cakes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.50
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
The Vintage Moose
123 16th Avenue, Idaho Springs
Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs
1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs