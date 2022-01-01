Idaho Springs American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Idaho Springs

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub image

 

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub

1401 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Avg 3.8 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE$14.50
Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche
BACKWOODS BASKETS$8.50
Green Chile Fries, Garlic Truffle Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries
Core Craft 6-packs$9.99
Tommyknocker Core Craft Beer 6-packs
Two Brothers Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Two Brothers Deli

1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.8 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bighorn Bacon Wrap$10.49
Bacon, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
Mt. Evans Wrap$8.49
Scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar cheese.
Two Bros. Turkey$12.79
Lightly peppered Boar's Head pan-roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and housemade roasted garlic mayo on rosemary olive oil bread.
Marion's of the Rockies image

 

Marion's of the Rockies

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.5 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast$10.00
2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and served with 2 eggs and hashbrowns.
Country Fried Steak$10.50
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Mexican Skillet$11.00
Diced potato, shredded beef, onion and pepper topped with pork green chili, melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast and salsa on the side.
