Idaho Springs American restaurants you'll love

More about Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
1401 Miner St, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE
|$14.50
Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche
|BACKWOODS BASKETS
|$8.50
Green Chile Fries, Garlic Truffle Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries
|Core Craft 6-packs
|$9.99
Tommyknocker Core Craft Beer 6-packs
More about Two Brothers Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Two Brothers Deli
1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|Bighorn Bacon Wrap
|$10.49
Bacon, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
|Mt. Evans Wrap
|$8.49
Scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar cheese.
|Two Bros. Turkey
|$12.79
Lightly peppered Boar's Head pan-roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and housemade roasted garlic mayo on rosemary olive oil bread.
More about Marion's of the Rockies
Marion's of the Rockies
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs
|Popular items
|Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast
|$10.00
2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and served with 2 eggs and hashbrowns.
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.50
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
|Mexican Skillet
|$11.00
Diced potato, shredded beef, onion and pepper topped with pork green chili, melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast and salsa on the side.