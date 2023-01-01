Burritos in Idaho Springs
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve burritos
Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs
|Smothered Burrito
|$18.00
Pulled pork shoulder, spanish rice, black beans, green chili, shredded cheese, crème fraîche, cilantro
Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs
|Beef and Bean burrito
|$12.00
Special blend of seasoned ground beef and refried beans in tortilla shell topped with pork green chili, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and salsa on the side.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
|Handheld Burrito OL
|$7.50
The perfect size for a full meal right in the palm of your hand. Hashbrowns, egg, bacon cheese and green chili wrapped in a flour tortilla.