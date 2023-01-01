Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Idaho Springs

Idaho Springs restaurants
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve burritos

Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street

1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smothered Burrito$18.00
Pulled pork shoulder, spanish rice, black beans, green chili, shredded cheese, crème fraîche, cilantro
More about Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.5 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef and Bean burrito$12.00
Special blend of seasoned ground beef and refried beans in tortilla shell topped with pork green chili, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and salsa on the side.
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
Handheld Burrito OL$7.50
The perfect size for a full meal right in the palm of your hand. Hashbrowns, egg, bacon cheese and green chili wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch

