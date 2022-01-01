Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Idaho Springs
/
Idaho Springs
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Two Brothers Deli
1424 Miner St, Idaho Springs
Avg 4.8
(122 reviews)
Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll
$6.29
Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll
$5.99
More about Two Brothers Deli
Marion's of the Rockies
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs
Avg 4.5
(1226 reviews)
Cinnamon roll
$5.25
More about Marion's of the Rockies
Browse other tasty dishes in Idaho Springs
Cookies
Fish And Chips
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Chili
Mac And Cheese
More near Idaho Springs to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Golden
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Morrison
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston