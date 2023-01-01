Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Idaho Springs

Idaho Springs restaurants
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve curry

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese image

 

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese

2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$0.00
More about Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
Banner pic

 

Banana Leaf

1637 Miner St, Idaho Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
a1. Khaub Poob-Red Curry Noodles.$13.99
Vermicelli rice noodles sitting in a chicken, red curry, and coconut-based soup garnished with fresh herbs.
c7. Green Curry$13.99
Rich green curry with seasonal vegetables served over steamed rice. Add chicken for 1.50.
More about Banana Leaf

