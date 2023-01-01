Curry in Idaho Springs
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve curry
More about Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs
|Curry Chicken
|$0.00
More about Banana Leaf
Banana Leaf
1637 Miner St, Idaho Spring
|a1. Khaub Poob-Red Curry Noodles.
|$13.99
Vermicelli rice noodles sitting in a chicken, red curry, and coconut-based soup garnished with fresh herbs.
|c7. Green Curry
|$13.99
Rich green curry with seasonal vegetables served over steamed rice. Add chicken for 1.50.